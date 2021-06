The visiting Allen County-Scottsville Patriots scored a run-rule victory, 12-1 in five innings over the Grayson County Lady Cougars last Friday at the Cougar softball complex. The Patriots pounded out 15 hits and scored in every inning. Sophomore Audrey Killion started for the Lady Cougars and went 2 2/3 innings and gave up nine runs on nine hits. Mallory Lindsey relieved in the third inning and went the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up three runs on six hits.