Coronavirus news: Expert warns of ‘super mutant variants’ as France imposes quarantine on UK arrivals

Coronavirus is going to do “weird” things and “super mutant viruses” may emerge, an expert has warned.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.

He added that coronavirus is unpredictable and we should not be overconfident at any stage.

Meanwhile, France has declared UK arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days because of concerns over the Indian Covid variant.

The move is expected to take effect imminently and will also require travellers to present a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of arrival, halving the previous time limit.