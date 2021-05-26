newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus news: Expert warns of ‘super mutant variants’ as France imposes quarantine on UK arrivals

By Akshita Jain,Liam James and Chiara Giordano
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264mJM_0aBphsTK00

Coronavirus is going to do “weird” things and “super mutant viruses” may emerge, an expert has warned.

Ravi Gupta, professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said that while this would not necessarily be a bad thing, the virus would try to become more efficient at transmission as more people are protected.

He added that coronavirus is unpredictable and we should not be overconfident at any stage.

Meanwhile, France has declared UK arrivals will have to quarantine for 10 days because of concerns over the Indian Covid variant.

The move is expected to take effect imminently and will also require travellers to present a negative PCR test taken within 36 hours of arrival, halving the previous time limit.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

137K+
Followers
79K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Quarantine#Uk#Travellers#Transmission#Coronavirus News#Britons#A E#Uk Arrivals#Super Mutant Viruses#Indian Variant Hotspots#Pcr#Country#Clinical Microbiology#Ministers#Covid Admissions#Island Holiday#Professor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthcountryliving.com

Doctor warns of new COVID symptom that could be linked to the Indian variant

Numbers of COVID cases in the UK have been reassuringly low over the past couple of months, but the emergence of a new Indian variant of the virus threatens to disrupt the progress. With suspicions that the variant could be far more transmissible than other versions of the virus, experts are urging caution as we edge close towards 'normal' life resuming.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

COVID is surging in the world's most vaccinated country. Why?

The small archipelago nation of Seychelles, northeast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean, has emerged as the world’s most vaccinated country for COVID-19. Around 71% of people have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 62% have been fully vaccinated. Of these, 57% have received the Sinopharm vaccine, and 43% AstraZeneca. Despite this, there has been a recent surge in cases, with 37% of new active cases and 20% of hospital cases being fully vaccinated. The country has had to reimpose some restrictions. How can this be happening? There are several possible explanations: the herd immunity threshold has not...
PetsThe Hill

New coronavirus discovered—and dogs are spreading it

Researchers analyzed samples from 301 people treated for pneumonia at a hospital in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2018. They discovered evidence of a coronavirus similar to one found in dogs in eight of the patients. While the study suggests the virus jumped from dogs to humans, there’s no evidence yet of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

American doctor dies after travelling to India to help with Covid

A decorated American doctor has died of Covid-19 after travelling to India to care for family members, his university has confirmed.Dr Rajendra Kapila, 81, was an infectious disease expert at New Jersey’s Rutgers University. He died in a Delhi hospital on 28 April after several weeks of treatment for Covid-related complications.Kapila’s widow Dr Deepti Saxena-Kapila, herself a scientist working on the pandemic, told the Hindustan Times newspaper the couple travelled together to India in the last week of March.“For the last one year I have been working at a Covid-19 lab in New Jersey and had ensured a safe...
AgricultureIFLScience

H5N8 Bird Flu Strain Found In 46 Countries Could Spark "Disastrous Pandemics,” Scientists Warn

In recent decades, dozens of countries across the world have seen cases of poultry and wild birds falling sick with influenza A H5N8, a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus (AIV). The subtype of flu was not generally associated with human infections, but that changed in February 2021 when seven poultry farm workers in southern Russia became the first documented human cases of H5N8 bird flu.
Public HealthCentre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Another new coronavirus has jumped to people

As the world is dealing with a pandemic caused by one novel coronavirus that likely jumped from animals, researchers have identified another novel coronavirus from a child with pneumonia in Sarawak, Malaysia, in 2017-18, reports a study today in Clinical Infectious Diseases. Dubbed CCoV-HuPn-2018, this new virus is the first...
TravelPosted by
The Hill

Germany bans most travel from UK amid concerns of contagious variants

Germany on Friday issued a ban on most travel from the United Kingdom (U.K.), citing concerns about the spread of more infectious variants, including a new variant found in India, throughout the country. The restrictions came the same day the Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control and prevention agency, added...
WorldNBC News

Climbing guide says coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 people

KATHMANDU, Nepal — An expert climbing guide says a coronavirus outbreak on Mount Everest has infected at least 100 climbers and support staff. That’s the first comprehensive estimate amid official Nepalese denials of a Covid-19 cluster on the world’s highest peak. Lukas Furtenbach of Austria says his estimate is based on confirmations from rescue pilots, insurance providers, doctors and expedition leaders, among others.
Public Healthbcfocus.com

Coronavirus vaccine Indian variant: impact of the coronavirus vaccine on the Indian variant in the elderly: effect of the Corona virus vaccine on the Indian variants in the elderly

How well are vaccines against Corona virus variant B.1.617.2 spread in India? This question may have occurred to many people before getting vaccinated. Mainly because of vaccines showing the effects of the corona virus before many mutations are put in place right now. According to a Financial Times report, the vaccine is taking effect. Especially in older people who have been vaccinated, cases of infection with the new variant are now fewer and do not appear to be increasing.
Public Healthvalleybugler.com

Coronavirus crisis: two more major countries ban flights from India, see details

New Delhi: The second wave of Corona has returned to India. Due to the alarming increase in corona cases in the country, many countries have banned entry and flight of Indians. Meanwhile, Canada has banned flights from India for a month. While Germany has also banned foreign tourists visiting India in the last 10 days, including India, which is a dangerous country in transition. The following is a list of countries that have previously been banned.
Public Healthdailyvoice.com

COVID-19: First Case Of 'Variant Of Concern' From India Found In US

As COVID-19 deaths mount in India, health officials in the United States are now contending with a new strain of the virus that has been reported stateside. One day after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the COVID-19 variant from India was a “cause of global concern,” it was announced that the strain had spread to dozens of countries, including the United States.
TravelNews-Medical.net

Government’s covid-19 travel plan will let new variants into the UK, experts warn

The government’s covid-19 travel plan will let new variants into the UK, warn experts in The BMJ today. Virologists Jangu Banatvala and Deenan Pillay urge caution over plans to implement a traffic light system, permitting international travel to resume dependent upon the covid-19 status of destination countries. And they warn...
Public HealthMiami Herald

The ‘double mutant’ coronavirus variant in India may be less scary than it might seem

The so-called "double mutant" variant first identified in India can sound frightening at first glance. But as more data are studied, some scientists say India's catastrophic COVID-19 surge this spring has less to do with this variant and more to do with the government's premature lifting of pandemic rules too quickly when only a tiny fraction of India's population had been vaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: ‘Signs of rise’ in UK cases as Heathrow to open terminal for ‘red list’ passengers

Cases of coronavirus in England look as though they are on the up, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS). After dropping for five weeks in a row, the percentage of people testing positive showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday, with 49,000 people thought to have had a positive result in the week up to 15 May – up nearly 9,000 on the previous week’s estimate.The picture for the whole UK was “mixed”, with data showing cases in Wales to have remained around the same as the previous...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus: How did the Indian variant reach the UK?

The UK’s plans to end social distancing and make its final steps out of lockdown on 21 June have been thrown into doubt thanks to the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, thought to be more highly transmissible than the original strain of Covid-19.Health secretary Matt Hancock revealed on Monday that the number of cases had leapt by 1,000 in four days and that the variant had become the “dominant” strain in the Lancashire hotspots of Bolton and Blackburn.He also announced that surge testing will be extended to Bedford after a rise in cases of the variant...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus news: More than 2,300 Indian variant cases in UK, as Labour condemns red list ‘misstep’

Matt Hancock has reported a “huge rise” in cases of the Indian coronavirus variant within the UK, telling MPs in an address to the Commons there are “now 2,323 confirmed cases of B.1617.2” here.Some “483 of these cases have been seen in Bolton and Blackburn with Darwen, where it’s now the dominant strain,” the health secretary told colleagues. He also claimed cases of the variant had “doubled in the last week and are rising in all age groups” but considering official data from the end of last week revealed 1,313 cases of it here, this is not quite the...