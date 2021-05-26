Northwestern Wildcats Offer Offer 2022 Point Guard Denver Anglin

I think we can officially say that new Marquette men’s basketball coach Shaka Smart is off and running on the recruiting trails for the future of the program. Smart’s attention was, understandably, focused on setting his 2021-22 roster right out of the gate, with just offers for future classes going out to Seth Trimble and Leon Bond during the month of April. But, as you can see from our catch-all Marquette Recruiting hub (go ahead and bookmark that if you want to have a quick shortcut to all the recruiting news that’s fit to print), you’re currently reading the third article on this site about five new offers from men’s basketball just since the 27th of May. All of the previous offers are for the Class of 2022, as is today’s offer, which makes sense, as Smart has to get up and running immediately for a recruiting class that will be able to sign national letters of intent in less than six months.