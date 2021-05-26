Cancel
Northwestern Wildcats Offer Offer 2022 Point Guard Denver Anglin

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, the Northwestern Wildcats put out a key offer in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Chris Collins and his staff decided to offer 2022 prospect Denver Anglin. Anglin comes out of Montclair, New Jersey and is rated as a three-star prospect and the seventh-best player in the state by 247Sports. The recruiting site also lists him at 6-foot-2 and 165 pounds and as a rising star in the 2022 recruiting cycle. Along with Northwestern, he also currently has offers from Georgetown, Penn State, Providence, Seton Hall, Stanford, and UConn among others.

