Viasat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.