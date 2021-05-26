Viasat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
VSAT - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, wherein the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. Accelerated investments in ViaSat-3 constellation, sustained momentum in Satellite Services segment, diligent operational execution, new contract awards and accretive subscriber base amid COVID-19 woes drove the quarterly results. Shares of the Carlsbad, CA-based company inched up 0.3%, in response to the results, to close at $47.55 as on May 25.www.zacks.com