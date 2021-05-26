Cancel
Best Life: Cutting down robocalls

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
wmcactionnews5.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – Last year robocalls dropped by 22 percent in the U.S. to the lowest in three years because international call centers were shut down during the pandemic. Government efforts to stop COVID-19 related scams also helped reduce the number of robocalls in 2020. But even with that decline, U.S. consumers still received 45.9 billion robocalls. Unwanted calls, including illegal and spoofed robocalls, are the FCC’s top consumer complaint and top consumer protection priority.

