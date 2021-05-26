Cancel
How a Band Becomes a Happy Meal

 29 days ago

Want to eat like the kings of K-pop? On Wednesday (May 26th) morning, McDonald's started serving the "BTS Meal" — 10 chicken nuggets, medium fries, a medium Coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald's South Korea. The meal release will be followed at 7 p.m. E.T. with a drop of merchandise exclusively on the Weverse Shop app, a Korean platform created by BTS' parent company HYBE.

