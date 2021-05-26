Cancel
Kalona, IA

Kalona Pool Opens This Weekend

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the signs of summer returns to southeast Iowa on Saturday when the Kalona Municipal Pool opens. Season passes, day passes and punch cards are available for the 2021 season, but a daily capacity limit of 100 patrons will be in effect to ensure social distancing. Patrons are also asked not to gather at the entrance of the facility to allow for social distancing and each person under 12 needs to be supervised by an adult 18 or older. Drinking fountains will remain closed and everyone must sanitize their hands before entering. Admission is $3 daily for youth and adults and $1 for those three and under. The pool is open Monday through Saturday from 1-7p.m. and Sunday from 1-6p.m.

