Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rockies Mailbag: Colorado has no plans to trade Trevor Story prior to the All-Star Game

By Patrick Saunders
Denver Post
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Hi, Patrick. I know the Rockies will be sellers at the trade deadline but do you think there is any way that they will look to acquire relievers with multiple years of control? It’s clear the Rockies’ bullpen needs a complete overhaul.

www.denverpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Mychal Givens
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Garrett Hampson
Person
Kyle Freeland
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Post#The Rockies Mailbag#Steamboat Springs Connar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBallfans.co

Colorado Rockies trade rumors: Teams asking about Germán Márquez

According to MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand, the Colorado Rockies are receiving calls on the availability of starting pitchers Germán Márquez and Jon Gray as the 2021 MLB trade deadline (July 30) draws ever closer. While there have been several speculative reports about Gray’s availability, including MLBTradeRumors.com recently listing him...
MLBdenversun.com

Reds bash 5 homers in first 5 innings, rout Rockies

Five different Cincinnati batters homered in each of the first five innings, and starter Tyler Mahle went six innings as the host Reds routed the road-weary Colorado Rockies, 11-5, Friday night. Homers from Nick Castellanos, Scott Heineman, Joey Votto, Kyle Farmer and Tyler Stephenson off Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (0-2)...
MLBFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Cubs hit 2 homers in topping Padres

SAN DIEGO – Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three. The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a...
MLBMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Bauers’ 1st homer for M’s caps comeback

SEATTLE — When Jake Bauers connected in the fifth inning, he was certain the ball was destined to leave the park only to see it caught on the warning track thanks to the heavy air and vast outfield of his new home field. “I’ve had a few homers to center...
MLBBrush News Tribune

Austin Gomber, the Rockies’ best pitcher, dominates Padres in 3-2 win

Left-hander Austin Gomber has become the Rockies’ best pitcher. At least in the here and now. He proved it again Monday night, throwing eight shutout innings in Colorado’s 3-2 win over San Diego at Coors Field. Gomber allowed three hits, struck out four and walked none. The Padres, who didn’t...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 62 thread: Austin Gomber vs. Braxton Garrett

After last night’s 13-hit barrage from the Marlins, the Rockies will try to even the series in South Beach tonight. As we all know, playing away from Coors Field has been a struggle for the Rockies all season with a historically bad 4-23 record on the road. However, this Marlins club has had their own share of struggles after losing ten of their last 13 games. Will the Rockies road woes continue or are the Marlins due to turn things around? We’ll find out tonight.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Four Potential Trade Destinations For Trevor Story

Trevor Story has been activated from the 10-day injured list after missing about two weeks due to inflammation in his right elbow. The 28-year-old Colorado Rockies shortstop has struggled this season and his uncertain future might have something to do with it. He's almost guaranteed to be traded at some point over the next few few weeks.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies SS Trevor Story activated from injured list

The Colorado Rockies activated shortstop Trevor Story from the 10-day injured list prior to Thursday night's road game against the Miami Marlins. Infielder Alan Trejo was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Wednesday night's 4-3 win in Miami. Story, 28, landed on the IL on May 29 with right elbow inflammation....
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/22

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Story (elbow) back in Rockies' lineup Thursday

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (elbow) is back in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against left-hander Trevor Rogers and the Miami Marlins. The Rockies activated Story from the 10-day injured list on Thursday after he missed time with right elbow inflammation. He will replace Brendan Rodgers at shortstop and hit cleanup on Thursday in his return.
NHLYardbarker

Colorado Avalanche Need More From Their Stars After Game 5 Collapse

In the NHL, everything is about the Stanley Cup. Players push aside individual accolades and achievements when asked about them by the media; instead, they’ll usually bring the interview back to one thing: the Cup. The Stanley Cup Playoffs, now over a millennium old, have become the pinnacle of the...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 64 thread: Kyle Freeland vs Tyler Mahle

The Rockies were a win away from their first road series victory this season, but unfortunately they were unable to overcome Trevor Rogers and the Marlins. Now they’ll travel 1122 miles to Miami to match up against the swinging Reds. Kyle Freeland (0-1, 6.23 ERA) is looking to find consistency...
MLBchatsports.com

Colorado Rockies: Riley Pint and the Rockies drafting problem

DENVER, CO - APRIL 06: Fans enter the stadium before the Colorado Rockies home opener against the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field on April 6, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) On Tuesday, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported that former Colorado Rockies first-round draft pick, Riley Pint, was...
MLBPurple Row

Colorado Rockies game no. 66 thread: Antonio Senzatela vs Tony Santillan

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Colorado Rockies—having been thoroughly flummoxed by their opponent—look to avoid yet another sweep on the road. The Cincinnati Reds have dominated the Rockies in the first two games of the series with 10 or more runs in each game. After Saturday’s 10-3 loss, the Rockies desperately need a strong outing from their starting pitcher. Kyle Freeland and Germán Márquez both struggled mightily against the Redlegs. It also couldn’t hurt to see some kind of development on solving the team’s abysmal offensive road woes, as the Rockies still look fundamentally broken at the plate when not at Coors Field.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins 11, Rockies 4: Trevor Rogers is for real.

In the words of Denver nemesis Bill Belichick: “We’re on to Cincinnati.”. The Miami Marlins ended the second inning of tonight’s contest holding a win probability of 95.3. The dominant work of Miami left-hander Trevor Rogers kept the Rockies at bay for most of the contest, and Colorado was forced to close out their action in Miami with some low-leverage work.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

The Colorado Rockies’ Offense Has Fallen Off A Cliff

Following the unceremonious trade of franchise player Nolan Arenado, people assumed the Colorado Rockies’ offense was going to experience some regression in 2021. Unfortunately, some regression was an understatement. They have regressed considerably and this may not even be rock bottom. The departure of Nolan Arenado and the $50 million...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

How a Trevor Story trade could work for Oakland A’s

It is not a surprise that the Oakland A’s have emerged as one of the top landing spots for Trevor Story. The A’s have not gotten much production out of their shortstop position this season, even with Elvis Andrus having begun to heat up. There is a clear need for an upgrade in Oakland, with some even thinking that Story would be the piece to bring the A’s to the World Series.