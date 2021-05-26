Rockies Mailbag: Colorado has no plans to trade Trevor Story prior to the All-Star Game
Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Hi, Patrick. I know the Rockies will be sellers at the trade deadline but do you think there is any way that they will look to acquire relievers with multiple years of control? It’s clear the Rockies’ bullpen needs a complete overhaul.www.denverpost.com