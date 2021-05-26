Samuel E. Wright dead: ‘The Little Mermaid’ actor who voiced Sebastian dies at 74

Reaching the age of 90 years old is a milestone in anyone’s life, even if it doesn’t appear to be that way sometimes. But working up until his passing was another credit that could be given to Paul Soles, whose voice acting is one of the things that made him a legend in the business. At some point, it becomes hard to name every single legend that’s come and gone in the business, but remembering what they’ve done and why they were important at one time is important for a number of reasons, one of those being that they all, in their own way, helped to push the boundaries of the business in different directions that might not have occurred had they not been there at that given time. That’s an awkward statement that some might try to debunk by stating that someone else would have come along and the moments would have still happened.