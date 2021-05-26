Cancel
Samuel E. Wright dead: ‘The Little Mermaid’ actor who voiced Sebastian dies at 74

By Geoff Herbert
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“The Little Mermaid” actor Samuel E. Wright is dead at 74, his daughter Dee announced Tuesday. The Hollywood Reporter reports Wright, the two-time Tony nominee who voiced a crab named Sebastian in Disney’s 1989 animated classic, died Monday at his home in Walden, N.Y., after a three-year battle with prostate cancer.

