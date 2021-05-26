Cancel
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp: Public Agencies Can't Require COVID-19 Vaccine Proof

By Αssociated Press
thenationalherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp says public agencies in Georgia can’t require people to prove they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The Republican governor issued an executive order Tuesday banning vaccine passports and saying state immunization records can’t be shared with any private company aiming to create such a record.

www.thenationalherald.com
