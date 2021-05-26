Cheetahs To Be Finally Reintroduced To India After Last Were Hunted To Local Extinction 70 Years Ago
A handful of cheetahs are set to be reintroduced into India more than 70 years after the animals were hunted to local extinction in the country. Through India’s first international big cat reintroduction project, five male cheetahs and three females donated by Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) of South Africa will be brought from Namibia and South Africa and introduced to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.www.unilad.co.uk