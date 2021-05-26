Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Staten Island, NY

Cops: Man beaten, robbed by 3 armed with guns, knife in terrifying Graniteville home invasion

By Maura Grunlund
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was beaten and robbed by three armed suspects inside his home on Richmond Avenue in Graniteville early on Wednesday morning, according to police. A 51-year-old man told police that he returned to his home on the 1300 block of Richmond Avenue when he heard the sounds of people downstairs around 12:10 a.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Staten Island, NY
County
Staten Island, NY
Staten Island, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Cops Police#The Third Man#Armed Police#Armed Men#On Guns#Nypd#Public Information#Samsung Galaxy Note#Terrifying Graniteville#Home Invasion#Suspects#Bathroom#Richmond Avenue#Face#Strangers#N Y#People#Deputy Commissioner#Descriptions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD seeking missing man, 44

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 44-year-old Stapleton man. Police said Gregory Gale was last seen on June 10, 2021 at about 2 p.m at 101 Tompkins Ave. Gale is described as a male, black, about 5-feet, 10-inches tall, 250 pounds with brown eyes, black hair and facial hair.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man shot in neck, back in drive-by while sleeping on porch on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was shot multiple times while he was sleeping on the porch of his Stapleton home Friday night, according to an NYPD spokesman. At approximately 11:15 p.m., a 35-year-old male was asleep on the front deck of his home on Hillside Avenue near Vanderbilt Avenue when an unknown perpetrator rolled up to the residence and opened fire, police said.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

As cops closed in, man, 24, allegedly ditched heroin in bottle, resisted arrest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the police were closing in on him, a 24-year-old man hid heroin in a bottle that he discarded in New Brighton, authorities allege. Officers found 15 plastic zipper bags of crack cocaine in the pants pockets of Kaheemi Brooks, who was arrested on the 200 block of Jersey Street on May 25 around 3:20 p.m., according to the criminal complaint.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Body in waters off S.I. a mystery: What we know about man classified as John Doe

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police are trying to identify a man whose body was found in the waters between Staten Island and Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard does not at this point know how the man ended up in the water since the agency does not have any search-and-rescue or missing-persons cases that correlate with the individual found, a spokesman for the agency said.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Great Kills man, 31, found with drugs in his pants, cops allege

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y — A 31-year-old man had heroin in his pants when he was caught joyriding a couple of blocks from his home in Great Kills, authorities allege. Robert Vignapiano of Fieldway Avenue was apprehended behind the wheel of a white 2008 Toyota Avalon on May 12 at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of O’Gorman Avenue and Keegans Lane, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Catskill, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Police: 3 arrested after traffic stop in Catskill

CATSKILL — A traffic stop on the New York State Thruway in Catskill ended with the arrest of three people on felony drug possession charges, Tara L. McCormick, public information officer for state police Troop T, said. The three were allegedly possessed 51 grams of crack cocaine, McCormick said. Stephanie...