Cops: Man beaten, robbed by 3 armed with guns, knife in terrifying Graniteville home invasion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was beaten and robbed by three armed suspects inside his home on Richmond Avenue in Graniteville early on Wednesday morning, according to police. A 51-year-old man told police that he returned to his home on the 1300 block of Richmond Avenue when he heard the sounds of people downstairs around 12:10 a.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.www.silive.com