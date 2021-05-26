Cancel
Indian River County, FL

Indian River County School District officially makes masks optional

By Stephanie Susskind
WPTV West Palm Beach
 18 days ago
The Indian River County School District has made it official. Masks will be optional for summer school and the fall.

Superintendent Dr. David Moore said feedback from families shows more than 80% of them are comfortable returning to a mask-optional environment next school year. He said a significant number of employees also said they are comfortable with that atmosphere.

The school board unanimously approved the superintendent's recommendation at Tuesday evening's school board meeting. Masks will be optional beginning June 1, which includes summer school. Students will only need masks if they are not able to social distance on the school bus during summer school.

Earlier this month, Moore announced the plan to make masks optional for the new school year , becoming the first area school district to announce that intention.

