It was at the League One play-off final on Sunday when I experienced it for myself. Before kick-off, observing the now familiar pre-match ritual of players taking the knee, there was a roar across Wembley. A section of the crowd, not nearly half but much more than an isolated pocket, were booing as hard as they could. After seconds of shock I started to clap, as did a number of other people. It was the only thing I could think to do to drown out the noise, but it was too late.