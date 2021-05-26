Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ex-Johnson aide lambasts UK government over COVID failures

By JILL LAWLESS
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Imzz4_0aBpa6JA00

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former chief aide lashed out Wednesday at the government he once served, saying people died “in horrific circumstances” because of authorities' failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a ferocious attack on the competence and honesty of Johnson's administration, Dominic Cummings claimed the arrival of COVID-19 in early 2020 plunged the government into chaos.

“People did not get the treatment they deserved" as a result, he said. “Many people were left to die in horrific circumstances.”

The U.K. has recorded almost 128,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe, and experienced one of the world’s deepest recessions in 2020 as three successive lockdowns hobbled the economy.

A mass vaccination campaign that started in December has brought infections and fatalities down sharply, but the government acknowledges it will have to answer serious questions at a future public inquiry.

Cummings’ televised testimony to Parliament’s science and health committees, who are investigating Britain’s pandemic response, gave a dramatic taste of what might come out.

He alleged a disastrous series of bad decisions and false assumptions within government in early 2020, saying Johnson initially regarded the virus as “just a scare story. He described it as the new swine flu.”

Cummings said the administration “was not operating on a war footing,” and officials including the prime minister even went on holiday in February 2020.

“Lots of people were literally skiing,” Cummings said.

By March, he said the government was consumed by chaos that Cummings said "seemed like an out-of-control movie.”

It was “like a scene from ‘Independence Day’ with Jeff Goldblum saying ‘The aliens are here and your whole plan is broken,’” Cummings said.

“The truth is that senior ministers, senior officials, senior advisers like me, disastrously short of the standards that the public has a right to expect of its government in a crisis like this,” he said.

Johnson defended the government's response, saying “to deal with a pandemic on this scale has been appallingly difficult."

"We have at every stage tried to minimize loss of life, to save lives, to protect the (health service) and we have followed the best scientific advice that we can,” Johnson said in the House of Commons.

One of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, Cummings was appointed a top adviser when Johnson became prime minister in 2019. A self-styled political disruptor, he spoke of his desire to radically shake up the government and expressed contempt for the civil service, many politicians and much of the media.

Initially a shadowy figure, Cummings made headlines in May 2020 when newspapers revealed he had driven 250 miles (400 kilometers) across the country after contracting COVID-19, despite a nationwide stay-at-home order. His defense — that he was seeking childcare help from relatives in case he got sick — rang hollow to many Britons who had made sacrifices and endured isolation to follow the rules.

Cummings said Wednesday that he hadn't told the whole truth, saying that was a “terrible mistake.” He said his real motivation in leaving London was his family's safety, because there had been threats to his London home.

Cummings left his job in November amid a power struggle inside the prime minister’s office.

In recent days, Cummings has used Twitter to direct a torrent of criticism at his former employer. He accuses the government of sticking with a policy of “herd immunity” — allowing the virus to spread through the population while protecting the most vulnerable — until it was too late to prevent draconian lockdowns and many deaths.

He said Wednesday that the government believed -- wrongly, it turned out -- that the British public would never accept strict lockdown measures, and that locking down would simply lead to a later, steeper peak in deaths.

The government denies that herd immunity through infection was ever its policy.

Cummings also slammed the government’s failure to shut Britain's borders to keep out the virus, called the country’s initial lack of testing capacity a “disaster” and said patients with COVID-19 were rashly discharged from hospitals into nursing homes, where thousands died.

He excoriated Health Secretary Matt Hancock, accusing him of lying to the public and saying he “should have been fired for at least 15, 20 things.” Hancock is due to give his own evidence to lawmakers next month.

The government accused Cummings of glossing over the fact that he was one of the most powerful people in the government when key decisions were being made.

“I’ll leave others to determine how reliable a witness to all this he is,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. “He was there at the time — what his motives would be I will leave to others.”

Cummings said he began “ringing alarm bells” in early March 2020, and apologized for not doing more to change the government’s strategy. Johnson eventually imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23, and was hospitalized in intensive care with the virus in April 2020.

"If I had acted earlier, then lots of people might still be alive," Cummings said.

“It was completely crazy that I should have been in such a senior position,” he reflected. “It’s just completely crackers that someone like me should have been in there, just the same as it’s crackers that Boris Johnson was in there.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic ]

[ https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine ]

[ https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak ]

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Jeff Goldblum
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Britain#Government Officials#Uk Authorities#Government Authorities#Government Ministers#Ex Johnson#Covid#Ap#Parliament#The House Of Commons#The European Union#Britons#Twitter#British#Associated Press#Failures#Horrific Circumstances#Contempt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.K.International Business Times

UK's Johnson Touts Solidarity At G7 But Cuts Overseas Aid

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is championing solidarity at the G7 summit, defying criticism of cuts to UK foreign aid by sharing millions of doses of Covid vaccines with poor countries and promoting schooling for vulnerable children. Heads of state and government of the world's richest nations are meeting in Cornwall,...
Politicseastlothiancourier.com

EU urged to be ‘pragmatic, not bloody-minded’ over Brexit dispute

The European Union has been urged to back down in a dispute with the UK over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trading arrangements. Boris Johnson was holding talks with the EU’s key players on Saturday as the dispute threatened to overshadow his hosting of the G7 summit. The Prime Minister was meeting...
PoliticsThe Guardian

G7: Boris Johnson to face pressure from EU on Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson will come under fresh pressure from EU leaders in Cornwall on Saturday in the increasingly bitter standoff over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol. The prime minister had hoped to skirt the subject of Brexit as he hosts G7 leaders. But his official spokesperson conceded on Friday...
Politicscumnockchronicle.com

Johnson calls for compromise with EU leaders in Northern Ireland Brexit row

Boris Johnson has appealed for “compromise on all sides” in the increasingly bitter dispute with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister held a series of meeting with the key players on the EU side as the wrangling over the Northern Ireland Protocol threatened to overshadow his hosting of the G7 summit.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

'Whatever it takes', UK's Johnson warns EU over post-Brexit trade

Britain will do "whatever it takes" to protect its territorial integrity in a trade dispute with the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday, threatening emergency measures if no solution was found. The threat by Johnson seemed to break a temporary truce in a war of words over...
Public Healthdevex.com

UK’s 100M COVID-19 vaccine donation will be additional to aid budget

The U.K. government has said its donation of 100 million surplus doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be additional to the country’s target of spending 0.5% of national income on aid, prompting relief from development campaigners. Development advocates hoped the decision marked the first step back toward the legally enshrined aid-spending...
Entertainmentmusically.com

Elton John attacks UK government over Brexit ‘catastrophe’

Unrest has been fermenting in the UK for some time now over what the British government’s Brexit deal with the European Union means for artists touring. Now Sir Elton John has weighed in to the debate with some sharp criticism of the government’s seeming lack of interest in resolving the problems.
POTUSThe Guardian

Brexit rains on Boris Johnson’s G7 parade

When Boris Johnson selected Cornwall as the venue for this weekend’s G7 summit, he must have imagined greeting the world’s leaders against the backdrop of a blazing blue sky on the English riviera, while getting to grips with the great global challenges of climate breakdown and Covid. Instead, his first...
EnvironmentopenDemocracy

UK aid cuts cast doubt on Boris Johnson’s promise to double climate funding

The UK government has been accused of breaking its promise to double financial support to poor countries to help tackle climate change. Climate and aid organisations said the government’s “devastating” foreign aid cuts make its pledge to spend £11.6bn on international climate finance by 2025 “very questionable”. They warned the...
Politicsinvesting.com

UK acted unlawfully over contract linked to PM's ex-aide, court rules

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's government acted unlawfully when it gave a contract to a public relations firm run by associates of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, a London court ruled on Wednesday. The court said the government had shown "apparent bias" in awarding more than 560,000 pounds...
Public Healthwcn247.com

UK's health minister denies claim he lied amid the pandemic

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended his handling of the coronavirus pandemic following a series of damaging allegations from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s former top adviser. Facing questioning from lawmakers, Hancock said Thursday that he had “no idea” why Dominic Cummings had a dispute with him and that he’d become aware that Cummings had wanted him fired. Two weeks ago, Cummings told the same lawmakers investigating the virus outbreak in the U.K. that Hancock “should have been fired” for a series of lies and for a litany of errors during the pandemic. The U.K. has recorded nearly 128,000 coronavirus-related deaths, more than any other nation in Europe.
Politicsayradvertiser.com

Johnson faces damaging Tory revolt over overseas aid cuts

Boris Johnson is facing a damaging Tory revolt over cuts to Britain’s overseas aid budget, after rebel MPs secured an emergency Commons debate. MPs backed the application by former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, who told the House: “Parliament has not had its say on this vital matter.”. Earlier, Speaker...
Politicsworldcapitaltimes.com

UK politicians and NGOs castigate government’s decision to cut foreign aid

The UK government has faced a cross-party backlash and international consternation after cutting overseas aid spending from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of national income. - Advertisement - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson saw off a potential parliamentary defeat on Monday over the controversial move, which has been openly opposed by more than 30 members of the ruling Conservative party.