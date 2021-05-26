Get rid of standing water to help avoid mosquitoes and diseases they carry

Before you go enjoy a summer excursion outdoors, Washington County Public Health has some tips on what to do before your adventures to avoid unwanted bug bites and illnesses. The Iowa Department of Public Health recently reported its first case of West Nile virus, which comes from a mosquito bite and can develop into a fever and other symptoms in 1 in 5 people. To reduce the risk of mosquito bites and West Nile virus, Washington County Public Health Administrator Danielle Pettit-Majewski recommends to use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Ticks are another insect to look out for when hiking or camping, and Pettit-Majewski gives some advice on how to avoid those bites, “If you are going to be out in a buggy area that you wear clothing that covers your skin. If you’re going to be hiking through tall grass you might want to have hiking socks and maybe tucking your pants into your socks so they can’t get into the bottoms of your legs to bite you or just to attach.”