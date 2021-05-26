Real Men Feel: Release Stress & Welcome Flow [Podcast]
Designing a life you don’t need a vacation from. Listen to Real Men Feel, #234, “Release Stress & Welcome Flow” here:. Intuitive coach and author, Marla Williams, shares her method for preventing burnout. Stress and tension are slow, silent killers that destroy wellbeing if continually suppressed. Marla knows this pattern firsthand and offers transformative practices, mindsets, and an energy healing to assist us in ending our addiction to hyperactivity.goodmenproject.com