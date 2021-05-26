Real Men Feel: Release Stress & Welcome Flow [Podcast]

“Taking control of distress is done by embracing the concept of ‘mental fitness.’ Being mentally fit enables one to overcome the negative emotions that have traditionally sabotaged our lives, both personally and professionally. Similar to physical fitness optimizing our bodily strength, mental fitness promotes achievement in our performance, relationships, and sense of well-being. Much research has been done in neuroscience, cognitive and positive psychology, and performance science, showing the true benefit of mental fitness. In particular, the concept of neuroplasticity suggests that with the continued strengthening of certain neural pathways in the brain, modifications in brain architecture can be achieved. These changes have been shown with functional MRI, demonstrating increased density of grey matter in areas that correspond to certain thought processes.”