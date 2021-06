To say we’ve been feeling down around these parts is probably an understatement. We’re having a rough couple of weeks coming to terms with not only the Leafs loss, but the fact that the sweeping changes we want to see are very unlikely to happen. I know I’ve ate my feelings, drank my feelings, and rode my bike out into the woods to dance out my feelings. While I recommend all those coping mechanisms, the ones that we as a TLN team can collectively work through together is feeling our feelings through music. It’s for that reason that we’ve put together a playlist of songs based on the question: What song are you listening to in order to cope with the Leafs losing?