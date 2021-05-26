Cancel
Premier League

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel reveals why team could struggle in Europa League final

By Luis Miguel Echegaray
CBS Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Man United prepare for their game against Villarreal in the Europa League final, Peter Schmeichel wanted to take a moment and salute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the work the Norweigan manager has done for the Red Devils, especially during a season that included an overwhelming amount of non-football issues. "I think he's doing very well," says the legendary Man United goalkeeper and one of the best the game has ever seen, speaking of his former teammate.

www.cbssports.com
