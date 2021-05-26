Gov. Edwards signs updated Public Health Emergency Order ending most restrictions
BATON ROUGE – Following months of improvement in COVID-19 hospitalizations and with nearly three million vaccine doses administered, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday signed an updated public health emergency order that removes all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. This week, Louisiana hit its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the very early days of the pandemic.lobservateur.com