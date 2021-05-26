Gov. Edwards signs updated Public Health Emergency Order ending most restrictions

The City of West Hollywood is getting the word out that the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued a revised Health Officer Order: “A Safer Return Together at Work and in the Community.” The Order took effect on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 and it aligns Los Angeles County with guidelines from the State of California. It urges everyone to exercise caution and good judgment as physical distancing requirements and capacity limitations are removed. Almost all sectors and businesses will be able to return to usual operations with some exceptions. The State of California and LA County Public Health will continue to issue separate guidance to be followed for youth, schools and daycares, healthcare, and high-risk congregate settings. The Health Officer Order is posted by LA County Public Health on its website, available byclicking here. Additional separate guidance is available by visiting:publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus.