Gov. Edwards signs updated Public Health Emergency Order ending most restrictions

By Special to
L'Observateur
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – Following months of improvement in COVID-19 hospitalizations and with nearly three million vaccine doses administered, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday signed an updated public health emergency order that removes all remaining business capacity restrictions and the vast majority of masking requirements. This week, Louisiana hit its lowest level of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the very early days of the pandemic.

