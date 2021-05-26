CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium suspends J&J vaccine for under 41s after death

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium on Wednesday suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for people under age 41 following the death of a person who had received the shot. The government said in a...

