Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

EXIT Festival to offer coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers

By Sam Moore
NME
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXIT Festival has announced that they will offer doses of the coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers who attend their event this summer. The Serbian festival, which will be held in Novi Sad from July 8-11, is set to go ahead as planned with the country aiming to fully open from June 21 due to Serbia’s “successful mass vaccination programme and significantly decreased number of new Covid cases”.

www.nme.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Guetta
Person
Tyga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Covid Vaccine#International Artists#Economy#Vaccine Doses#Festivals And Concerts#The Government Of Serbia#Exit Festival#International Visitors#Vaccine Shortages#Mass Vaccination#Tickets#Ticket Information#Gatherings#Medical Workers#Ministry#Creative Industries#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The New Humanitarian

Tracking the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollouts

The coronavirus pandemic continues to test humanitarian responses, while the world faces questions about how to ensure equal access to vaccines. Many countries are rolling out coronavirus vaccination plans, but it’s unclear when – and in some cases, how – these vaccines will reach people caught in crisis zones. The COVID-19 pandemic is driving record-breaking humanitarian needs: Global aid response plans total more than $35 billion this year.
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Coronavirus UK news - live: Vaccine milestone hit as 75% of adults get first jab and lockdown exit in doubt

The UK reported zero new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time in eight months, fuelling hopes of remaining lockdown restrictions being lifted on 21 June.Tuesday marked the first time no fatalities within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported since 30 July last year.Which countries are likely to be added to the green list?When is the green list being updated?Where to find cheap Covid-19 PCR tests for travel Will the UK go back into lockdown? Everything we know so far
FestivalThe Guardian

Edinburgh festivals offered millions in emergency funding

The Edinburgh festivals have been offered millions of pounds in emergency funding in the face of widespread fears they may never fully recover from the severe impacts of the Covid pandemic. The Fringe, international and book festivals, which help make up the world’s largest annual arts season, have been forced...
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

New COVID-19 guidelines for international travel, Cleveland Clinic holds one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccination clinic: Coronavirus update for June 10, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance for international travelers, and the Cleveland Clinic will hold a one-day Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you need to know...
MusicPOLLSTAR

Edinburgh International Festival Returns With Outdoor Stages

Renderings courtesy of Edinburgh International FestivalAll shows during Edinburgh International Festival usually take place indoors.The stages for this year's hybrid edition had to be conceived from scratch. Edinburgh International Festival, the world-renowned performing arts festival in the Scottish capital, will return this year with a hybrid edition that has forced...
Cleveland Daily Banner

Lee University International Piano Festival winners announced

Lee University International Piano Festival winners announced. Nhi Luong and Hans Chan were named the winners of the 16th Lee University International Piano Festival and Competition, coming in first and second place, respectively. Their prizes were among six monetary awards distributed to Festival winners, concluding the virtual competition held May 27 through 31.
TravelScreendaily

Cannes festival president offers foreign travel update

The Cannes Film Festival (July 6-17) has offered fresh encouragement to international industry and press that hope to travel to the event next month, amid evolving pandemic restrictions around travel. Festival president Pierre Lescure said at a press conference today (June 3) that he anticipated a decision from the French...
WorldScreendaily

Jia Zhangke returns to China’s Pingyao International Film Festival

Acclaimed Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke has returned to the Pingyao International Film Festival (PYIFF), following his surprise departure last year from the festival he co-founded. At a press conference in the Chinese city of Taijuan today (June 1), Jia was present to announce a series of changes for the fifth...
Societyedinburghwithkids.com

Review: Edinburgh International Children’s Festival 2021

Yes, you read that correctly – the Edinburgh Children’s Festival returns to the city for 2021, and we are delighted! The wonderful team at Imaginate have worked incredibly hard to bring us a very Covid-compliant festival this year, consisting of a digital programme, as well as mostly outdoor experiences at different venues around Edinburgh. We were lucky enough to be invited to attend the ‘Family Encounters’ part of the programme at the Botanics.
Visual Artmelodyinter.com

Sabah artist plans to confront those who stole harvest festival art

A Sabahan artist plans to contact those who appropriated his art in online images celebrating the major Kaamatan harvest festival. Kendrick Ng, aka Kendylife, told Coconuts today of his plans to contact those people, including politician Calvin Chong Ket Kiun from the Democratic Action Party, for sharing online greetings yesterday that contained Ng’s signature cartoon graphics of a boy and a girl donning traditional clothing.
Moviesculturemap.com

23rd Cine Las Americas International Film Festival

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Austin-based Cine Las Americas will present their 23rd International Film Festival, featuring selected films in a hybrid presentation, which will include an Opening Night presentation of Mariem Pérez Riera’s documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It under the stars at Meanwhile Brewing Co.
Lifestyleraleighnews.net

World renowned masters at JKYog International Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): The JKYog International Festival of Yoga from Jun 15-21, 2021 in celebration of International Yoga Day (Jun 21) is the biggest annual festival for wellness attracting thousands of people worldwide. It is organized every year byThis year, in the festival's seventh and biggest iteration...
Los Angeles, CAweraveyou.com

Insomniac’s Secret Project festival debuts first European event at ADE 2021

Secret Project is an event that is known for bringing the leaders of underground electronic music together in its birth place of Los Angeles. Fused with world-class DJs and local street art aesthetics, the elements combine to bring a festival experience like no other. Founded by Insomniac‘s Pasquale Rotella, this is another successful and beloved brand born from the umbrella of Insomniac Events and now it is making its overseas debut at Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) this October 16.
Musicthebeaumontnews.ca

Canadian musicians and international artists collaborate on new global folk songs

At folk festivals, the best music often plays out on second-stage workshops during the day rather than on the main stage at night. Artists from different locations, traditions and styles gather at the second-stage workshops, find common ground and showcase the magical language of sound. These in-person moments are the...
MinoritiesTravelDailyNews.com

WTM Africa shones a spotlight on LGBTQ+ tourism during Pride Month

CAPE TOWN – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) will be the hot topic for World Travel Market Africa in the month of June as it joins the LGBTQ+ community in celebrating Pride Month. Following on from the success of EQUAL Africa, held in partnership with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association...