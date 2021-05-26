EXIT Festival to offer coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers
EXIT Festival has announced that they will offer doses of the coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers who attend their event this summer. The Serbian festival, which will be held in Novi Sad from July 8-11, is set to go ahead as planned with the country aiming to fully open from June 21 due to Serbia’s “successful mass vaccination programme and significantly decreased number of new Covid cases”.www.nme.com