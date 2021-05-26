EXIT Festival to offer coronavirus vaccine to international artists and festivalgoers

The UK reported zero new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time in eight months, fuelling hopes of remaining lockdown restrictions being lifted on 21 June.Tuesday marked the first time no fatalities within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported since 30 July last year.Which countries are likely to be added to the green list?When is the green list being updated?Where to find cheap Covid-19 PCR tests for travel Will the UK go back into lockdown? Everything we know so far