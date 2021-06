TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department have arrested three people and are searching for four more in connection with an aggravated robbery. On Saturday, May 8, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to an incident at 4400 Troup Hwy., near the River Oak Apartments, after a man, identified as Adrian Kendricks-Williams, 20, was assaulted by seven people who officers say also held him at gunpoint before stealing his wallet and phone.