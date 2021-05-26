A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

The following is an article provided by Supt. Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. My brothers and I shared a bedroom growing up on the farm. I want for you to be able to picture it, so please allow a brief description. It was on the second floor and had windows on the North, East, and West sides of the room. This made it dreadfully cold in the winter but allowed for a nice breeze in the summer. My bed was positioned against the north wall and if I laid in bed and looked straight up, I could see out of the window. In the country, of course there was nothing much to see. Far off in the distance, however, was a television and radio antenna tower (for those old enough to remember when these were important). At the top of the tower was a red light that blinked at regular intervals. In my young mind, somehow that tower came to stand for “away.” It was far enough that you wouldn’t consider trying to walk there so it was away from the farm. I would lie awake at night and think about getting away and what that would mean for me. Sometimes I would go to sleep watching that blinking.