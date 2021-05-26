Cancel
Technology

The Mac Mini is getting a major overhaul, leaker says

Digital Trends
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple’s M1 Mac Mini is one of the best ways into the Apple Silicon ecosystem, as it offers the same excellent performance as the MacBook Pro for a fraction of the price. According to a new report from leaker Jon Prosser, it is about to get even better. Not only will the new Mac Mini be outfitted with an all-new chip — likely dubbed the M1X — but it will also get a new, slimmer redesign too.

ComputersScreenrant.com

What's The Smallest MacBook & How Much Does It Cost?

Apple sells more than one MacBook model with the differences catering to the varying needs of consumers, and this includes size. MacBooks in general are highly portable notebooks, but for anyone looking to maximize the use while traveling, then the size is likely to be an important part of the decision-making process. However, it shouldn’t be the only one, with the weight and battery life of MacBooks also varying.
ComputersPosted by
BGR.com

Top leaker says Microsoft will unveil Windows 11 later this month

June in tech usually means one thing and one thing alone. Apple holds its annual WWDC event in the early days of the month, where it unveils software updates for its many operating systems including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. The iPhone is the show’s main star, and the iOS update is the most exciting news that comes out of the developer conference each year. The first beta launches for developers soon after that, which is when users get to test the first new iOS features. This year, it’s iOS 15 supposed to be the main attraction at WWDC 2021....
Computersadorama.com

Apple Mac Mini

The new Apple Mac Mini features its biggest updates yet. This desktop powerhouse is designed to be better and faster than ever, with upgrades such as the new 8th Generation 6-Core (Intel Core i5 and i7) and Quad-Core (Intel Core i3) processors; faster 2666MHz DDR4 memory; ultra-fast SSD storage of up to 2TB; and stunning Intel UHD graphics. While it looks essentially the same, the Mini has been re-engineered to perform up to five times faster in order to meet the ever-increasing needs of desktop users—all without compromising its convenience and portability by retaining its compact form factor. Thanks to these improvements, launching multiple apps, loading heavy files, and carrying out other RAM-intensive tasks that typically come with professional workflows is now a cinch. The new Mini is also pre-equipped with macOS Mojave (the newest successor to macOS High Sierra) to deliver the latest built-in apps, a more comprehensive Dark Mode, the organizational Stacks feature, and other professional-level upgrades. To further increase its versatility and functionality, the new Mac Mini comes with a variety of advanced ports, including four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), one HDMI 2.0, two USB-A, and 10Gb Ethernet.
Computerspocketnow.com

Apple’s M1 Mac mini is available for $600, HP laptops and more are also on sale

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is expected to get a refresh very soon, and we have already seen some leaks suggesting a redesign and more power under the hood. However, the current M1 Mac mini is already more powerful than most PCs, and you can get one for just $600 after a $60 discount on its 256GB SSD Storage variant with 8GB RAM. And if you’re looking for tons of power on the go, you can still get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,199 after $200 savings. The Intel Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,499 after a $300 discount.
Electronicsmobilesyrup.com

Apple reportedly working on fully wireless ‘Beats Studio Earbuds’

A new batch of leaked renders suggests Apple is on the verge of releasing a new set of fully wireless earbuds called the ‘Beats Studio Earbuds.’. The renders were found in the code of the latest iOS and tvOS beta builds. They display a pair of tiny buds that come in white, red and black colour schemes. The leaked Buds’ included charging case also looks reminiscent of the AirPods Pro case.
TechnologyEngadget

Get over 200 productivity apps for Mac and iPhone for $69

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The Apple ecosystem is saturated with apps that claim to improve your productivity or provide convenience. You might even find free versions of these tools, but they're likely to be riddled with ads or — worse — require in-app purchases. Setapp optimizes the process of optimizing your phone by giving you access to over 210 useful programs, and right now you can , or 42 percent off.
ComputersMacworld

Three reasons to buy the M1 Mac mini instead of the 24-inch iMac

After more than a decade with the same design, the iMac finally has a brand-new look, and it’s stunning. The 2021 iMac also has Apple’s super-fast M1 processor, a bigger display with even more pixels, a much-needed update to the FaceTime camera, and some pretty awesome audio capabilities. But is this enough, or would you be better off spending your money elsewhere?
TechnologyMac Observer

iPad Pro and Mini Set For Major Updates

Apple is working on both a new iPad Pro (current model pictured above) with wireless charging and a redesigned Pad mini. The former is set for release in 2022, with the latter coming sometime this year, Bloomberg News reported. It seems unlikely we will hear anything about these devices at WWDC next week.
ComputersTechSpot

Intel says it provides a better gaming experience than 100% of Mac laptops

What just happened? We already knew that Intel and Apple's relationship turned sour after the latter started opting for its in-house silicon over Chipzilla's. At Computex 2021, team blue really burnt its bridges with Cupertino, making sure that everyone knows Macs are inferior to Windows-based laptops when it comes to gaming.
TechnologyDigital Trends

Firefox gets a massive design overhaul, and it’s gorgeous

Mozilla’s Firefox web browser has gotten a new look. Now rolling out in version 89 is a massive redesign, putting simplified design, cleaner menus, and tab pages front and center. The biggest change to Firefox in years, Mozilla believes these visual updates will “get you where you want to go...
Computersreviewgeek.com

Which Macs Will Get macOS Monterey?

Unveiled during Apple’s WWDC livestream, the new macOS 12 “Monterey” update offers a ton of new productivity and connectivity features, including a Universal Control tool that links your Mac and iPad to a single mouse and keyboard. But will your Mac support Monterey when it rolls out this fall?. Most...