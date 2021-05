On this episode of Clever podcast, Amy Devers talks to Principal of Commune Design, Roman Alonso, who grew up in Caracas Venezuela, often traveling around in a motorhome with his family to escape to nature, before moving to Miami as a teenager. He attended Boston University, with the underlying fantasy of getting to New York. After college, he got a job at Barney’s in New York, wrote for the style section of The New York Times, and started a publishing company, Greybull Press. Commune was founded in 2004 in Los Angeles and since then Roman and partner Steven Johanknecht have grown it into a vibrant community of creatives, a Commune Shop, and impressive international hospitality projects, including many Ace Hotels, that have the adventurous, warm spirit Roman brings to everything he does. Listen: