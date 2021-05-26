Pope Francis offers advice for when prayers seem to go unanswered

Month of Spiritual Professions: "God had a dream for St. Joseph ..." Time of hope, time of concern, but "it's always time of God" Montevideo (Agenzia Fides) - The members of the Bishops' Conference of Uruguay met for their Plenary Assembly from 7 to 10 June, connected through a digital platform, and at the end of the work they informed about the main points discussed during the meeting. The Assembly opened with a lectio divina of the passage from the Gospel of St. Matthew 14, 13 - 21, the multiplication of the loaves and fishes, led by Mgr. Heriberto Bodeant, Bishop of Canelones. The biblical text, whose title is "Compassionate Jesus saves us", will illuminate the new pastoral guidelines of the Episcopal Conference for the period 2021-2023 that were approved during this Assembly.