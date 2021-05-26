Cancel
Religion

Pope Francis offers advice for when prayers seem to go unanswered

By Courtney Mares
angelusnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis confronted the “scandal” of prayers that seem to go unanswered during his Wednesday general audience by pointing to the hope found in the Resurrection, “when all human longings … will be fulfilled.”. “When people pray with a sincere heart, when they ask for things that correspond to the...

Jesus
Pope Francis
