UPDATE: CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - The jury started deliberations in the trial of the Dickson County man accused of the death and disappearance of his 5-year-old child in 2018. On Friday afternoon, Judge David Wolfe completed reading the charges and picked four alternates who are on their way back to Chattanooga. The jury is seven women and five men. The court is in recess until the jury reaches a verdict or has questions.