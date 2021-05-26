Haitians granted reprieve with immigration extension to stay in U.S.
Haitians with a special immigration status in the U.S. have been granted an extension so that they can continue to live and work legally in the country, or apply to do so. On May 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it was granting a new 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status to allow Haitian nationals and “individuals without nationality who last resided in Haiti” the opportunity to file an application.angelusnews.com