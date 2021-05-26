Cancel
Immigration

Haitians granted reprieve with immigration extension to stay in U.S.

By Rhina Guidos
angelusnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitians with a special immigration status in the U.S. have been granted an extension so that they can continue to live and work legally in the country, or apply to do so. On May 22, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced it was granting a new 18-month extension of Temporary Protected Status to allow Haitian nationals and “individuals without nationality who last resided in Haiti” the opportunity to file an application.

