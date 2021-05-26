Haitians granted reprieve with immigration extension to stay in U.S.

Immigration is a very politically divisive issue, though I would hope there are things we can generally agree on. First, in an ideal world, freedom to live where you want is a very important concept, which would suggest that “open borders” is an ideal. Unfortunately, we don’t live in an ideal world, so that will not be attainable anytime soon. In opposition to complete freedom of movement is that is the fact that most people like where they live, and want to control how much it changes. So it is fair to say that dramatic change caused by a large influx of foreigners who bring with them a different culture is undesirable.