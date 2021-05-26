Cancel
Violent Crimes

Leeds 'road rage' attack: Man punched after M62 chase

BBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA driver has been taken to hospital after being forced off the road and attacked in a "road rage" incident. The victim was travelling westbound on the M62 near Leeds in his orange Ford Fiesta, when a driver overtook his car, forced him to stop and punched him. The man...

www.bbc.com
#Road Rage#West Yorkshire Police#The Assault#Bbc Yorkshire#Ford Fiesta#Man#Attack#Suspect#Relevant Dashcam Footage
Violent Crimes
