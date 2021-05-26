Leeds 'road rage' attack: Man punched after M62 chase

A 28-year-old dad was killed by a single heavy punch after he turned up at the scene of a minor car crash to help bridge a language barrier. According to Philadelphia news network WPVI, the incident happened on May 24, when Wei Lin turned up to the scene after an employee at his restaurant scraped a car during a food delivery. The employee didn’t speak English, so called Lin who came to help him talk to the other driver. Then a man suddenly attacked the young dad. “The suspect came out of nowhere,” said Lin’s wife, only gave her surname, Zhang, to WPVI. “It was a fist and a really heavy hit at my husband’s head.” Zhang said her husband suffered a severe brain injury and died after three days in hospital. A suspect, named Jose Figueroa, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. Zhang said: “One of my children is only three months old and the other 19 months... It has been a nightmare for us. We don't know what to do next.”