Philadelphia Phillies place Bryce Harper on 10-day injured list

KBUR
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday they have placed outfielder Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list due to a left forearm injury. Manager Joe Girardi told reporters about the move during a Zoom conference call before the Phillies played Miami Marlins in Miami. Harper missed the Phillies’ previous two games, and his placement on the injured list is retroactive to Sunday.

www.kbur.com
Bryce Harper
Alex Cora
Don Mattingly
Joe Girardi
Related
