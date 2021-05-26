National Weather Service Expects Severe Weather Tonight

Effective: 2021-06-12 20:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Sherman A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR EASTERN OLDHAM...NORTHERN HUTCHINSON...NORTHWESTERN POTTER WESTERN HANSFORD...SOUTHEASTERN SHERMAN...MOORE AND EASTERN HARTLEY COUNTIES At 1234 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northeast of Morse to 4 miles southeast of Valley De Oro, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Dumas, Hartley, Cactus, Sunray, Stinnett, Gruver, Channing, Morse, Four Way, Boys Ranch, Masterson and Pringle. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH