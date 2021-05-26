National Weather Service Expects Severe Weather Tonight

Effective: 2021-06-12 20:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-13 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Las Animas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BACA AND SOUTHEASTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 837 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 17 miles west of Kim to 6 miles south of Campo, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Pritchett, Campo and Kim. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH