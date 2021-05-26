Surprising Side Effects of Not Drinking Soda, Say Dietitians

We all want to enjoy a healthy weight, it is finally one of the most important health measures. Roughly for years the easiest way to approach weight loss has been by adding powerful foods to the diet, which are conspicuous for their nutrient density and medicinal properties. While it is a scheme full of benefits, it is also important focus on what needs to be eliminated, is an essential part of building healthy habits and long-term sustainable results. In a way, it is well known that a good way to start is by doing daily physical activity, increasing the consumption of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and seeds, drinking enough water, managing stress and avoiding the consumption of ultra-processed foods and fast foods. However, when we commit to losing weight, there is a drink that is simply essential to eliminate immediately from the diet: soft drinks The reason? It is the beverage most closely associated with weight gain in the United States: soda.