Des Moines, IA

Jury finds Des Moines landlord discriminated against some

KBUR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDes Moines, Ia (AP) — A Polk County jury has found that a Des Moines landlord discriminated against potential tenants based on their religion and national origin and ordered him to pay $50,000. The Des Moines Register reports the jury award came last week in a lawsuit against Patrick Knueven...

www.kbur.com
