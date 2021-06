COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Whether two South Carolina death row inmates will be put to death this month and the method is now in the hands of a federal judge. Following a state judge’s decision to not stop the execution of Brad Sigmon and Freddie Owens this month, Chief U.S. District Judge Bryan Harwell did not indicate how he would rule in the federal case surrounding the executions, according to the Associated Press.