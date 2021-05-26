Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Driver hit two peaceful protesters with car in North Carolina, police say

By WTKR Staff
WXYZ
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A driver has been charged for hitting two protesters Monday night in Elizabeth City during a peaceful event calling for transparency after the death of Andrew Brown Jr. Elizabeth City Police said the incident happened during the demonstration around 6:45 p.m. at Ehringhaus Street and Griffin...

