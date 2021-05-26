Harford County teens install positive signs throughout Bel Air for Mental Health Awareness Month
BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen is promoting positivity for Mental Health Awareness Month. Students involved with the organization installed signs with positive messages along Main Street in Bel Air to help people in need of a pick me up. The signs offer words of encourage like "you matter" and "keep going." The town of Bel Air hopes Volun-Teen will continue the project in the future.www.wmar2news.com