Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bel Air, MD

Harford County teens install positive signs throughout Bel Air for Mental Health Awareness Month

By Lauren Cook
wmar2news
 18 days ago

BEL AIR, HARFORD COUNTY — Volun-Teen is promoting positivity for Mental Health Awareness Month. Students involved with the organization installed signs with positive messages along Main Street in Bel Air to help people in need of a pick me up. The signs offer words of encourage like "you matter" and "keep going." The town of Bel Air hopes Volun-Teen will continue the project in the future.

www.wmar2news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bel Air, MD
Government
City
Bel Air, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Harford County, MD
Government
County
Harford County, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Harford County, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Signs#Community Health#Teenagers#Teens#Students#Positivity#Positive Messages#People#Main Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Kids
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Relationships
Related
Maryland Statemymcmedia.org

The Latest COVID-19 Numbers in Montgomery County and Maryland

Since Friday, May 14, the Maryland Department of Health has reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 in Montgomery County — 24 Saturday, 33 Sunday and 31 Monday. The county’s cumulative case count is 70,530. The county most recently reported that 75 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Montgomery County as...
Maryland StateCommercial Observer

Mission Autism Clinics Opens First Maryland Location in Silver Spring

Mission Autism Clinics, an autism therapy program, signed a 9,000-square-foot lease at 11921 Bournefield Way, a 46,000-square-foot, single-story, medical office building in Silver Spring, Md., Commercial Observer has learned. Edge Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord, DSC Partners, in the deal. The property is located within WesTech Business Park, a...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 212 new cases; 3 deaths in 24 hours

BALTIMORE, MD. (WBFF)- The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Monday morning. As of 10:00 a.m. there are 456,216 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, 212 cases have been reported in Maryland in 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 2.51%, decreased by 0.01% since Sunday morning;...
Maryland StateWBOC

Dog Rescued From Salisbury House Fire

SALISBURY, Md.- Firefighters rescued a dog from a house fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Salisbury. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said the blaze occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at a one-story home home located at 208 Prince St. It took the Salisbury Fire Department approximately 10 minutes to...
Bel Air, MDMiddletown Press

Teen's film on life with disabilities to be shown worldwide

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Faith Guilbault does not want pity. She just wants friendship. The 17-year-old from Bel Air has not let cerebral palsy stop her from being a featured model during New York Fashion Week. It has not prevented her from regularly riding horses, playing sled hockey or even skydiving.