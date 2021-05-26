Michael Kors, Versace Parent Company Loses $182 Million
Capri Holdings Ltd. continues to navigate the pandemic with mounting losses. The fashion group — parent company to the Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo brands — revealed quarterly earnings Wednesday morning before the market opened, falling short on top-line revenues at the Michael Kors and Versace brands and posting a $182 million loss for the quarter. Still, the company’s progress — and positive outlook for the future — was enough to tame investor fears. The stock closed up 3.14 percent to $54.60 a share Wednesday as a result.wwd.com