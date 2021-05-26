Michael Kors, Versace Parent Company Loses $182 Million

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EL. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.