Jenny Beavan on Creating the Sartorial World of ‘Cruella’
Before infamous villain Cruella de Vil was poaching puppies for fur coats, she was a young grifter (and aspiring fashion designer) in the ’70s London punk rock scene. Disney’s latest live-action film, “Cruella,” serves as an origin story for the animation. Emma Stone stars as the titular character — birth name Estella — in her young adult years, when she is hired to work for esteemed fashion designer The Baroness, portrayed by Emma Thompson.wwd.com