Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Philadelphia Phillies place Bryce Harper on 10-day injured list

By Staff
wlen.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Phillies announced on Tuesday they have placed outfielder Bryce Harper on the 10-day injured list due to a left forearm injury. Manager Joe Girardi told reporters about the move during a Zoom conference call before the Phillies played Miami Marlins in Miami. Harper missed the Phillies’ previous two games, and his placement on the injured list is retroactive to Sunday.

www.wlen.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Injured List#Boston Red Sox#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
97.3 ESPN

Phillies Place Jean Segura on 10-day IL, Bring Back Nick Maton

The Philadelphia Phillies made a roster move ahead of their game against the Los Angles Dodgers on Wednesday night. Second baseman Jean Segura was placed on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 left groin strain and is expected to miss three weeks. In a corresponding move, INF Nick...
MLBrotoballer.com

Bryce Harper Dealing With Lower Back Tightness

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper (back) exited Tuesday's game due to lower back tightness, according to Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Harper appeared to suffer the injury during his plate appearance in the fourth inning, and soon thereafter exited the game with trainers. For now it doesn't seem like it should be a long term issue or one that would require a stint on the injured list. Managers should consider Harper day-to-day, and be prepared for him to miss a game or two.--Michael Grennell - RotoBaller.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Lands on injured list

Segura (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Manager Joe Girardi had expressed doubt in Segura's ability to return within a few days, and the shortstop will indeed miss no fewer than ten with the left groin strain. The injury comes at a brutal time for Segura, who has hit .373 in his last 12 games. Nick Maton was recalled Wednesday to help fill the infield void left by Segura's absence.
MLBsanjosesun.com

Bryce Harper set to return as Phillies visit Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies expect to have Bryce Harper back in the lineup when they open a three-game road series against the National League West's top team, the San Francisco Giants, on Friday night. The set that will be capped by a Father's Day matinee will be a rematch of a...
MLB6abc

Scherzer expected to start for the Nationals against Phillies

Washington Nationals (33-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (34-35, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Max Scherzer (5-4, 0.00 ERA) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (5-3, 2.15 ERA, .92 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and Washington will square off on Tuesday. The Phillies are 17-17 against...
MLBYardbarker

Joe Girardi explains why he wanted Max Scherzer checked

Joe Girardi sparked a great deal of drama during Tuesday night’s game between his Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals when he asked the umpiring crew to do a foreign substance check on Max Scherzer. After the game, the manager said he was simply trying to do what was best for his team.
MLBclosecallsports.com

MLB Ejection 080 - Tim Timmons (1; Joe Girardi)

HP Umpire Tim Timmons ejected Phillies manager Joe Girardi (unsportsmanlike/challenging Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer to a fight after a foreign substance dispute) in the bottom of the 5th inning of the #Nationals-#Phillies game. In the 4th, with none out and one on (R1), Phillies batter Alec Bohm struck out swinging. Following the at-bat, Girardi requested the umpires inspect Scherzer for an illegal substance. Upon crew consultation, the umpires checked Scherzer and did not appear to find an illegal substance; at the time of inspection, Scherzer had already been checked twice before pursuant to MLB's June 2021 between-inning inspection protocol. The game proceeded without incident until the bottom of the 5th inning, when, with two out and none on, Phillies batter JP Realmuto struck out swinging. As Scherzer walked off the mound toward Washington's dugout, he looked at Philadelphia's dugout but did not say anything. In response, Girardi exited Philadelphia's dugout and yelled in the direction of the Nationals dugout, resulting in an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct, the call was irrecusable. At the time of the ejection, the Nationals were leading, 3-1. The Nationals ultimately won the contest, 3-2.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 3-2 over Philadelphia Phillies: Max Scherzer mound check for foreign substances goes viral; Joe Girardi ejected + more...

Max Scherzer’s post game Zoom call is going to be bananas. B-a-n-a-n-a-s. Joe Girardi poked the bear, and the bear stared back. Max Scherzer submitted to the mandatory checks between innings from the umpires tonight, but when the Philadelphia Phillies’ skipper decided to request a mid-inning check on the Washington Nationals’ starter, Scherzer kind of lost it. The umps found nothing. Scherzer, after finishing up the fifth inning, stared Girardi down as he left the mound, and the manager came out to sort of challenge Scherzer to come out of the dugout and got ejected in the process. This is fantastic, MLB. Just how you pictured it?
MLBThe Good Phight

Does Bryce Harper play better against the Washington Nationals?

Whenever the Phillies play the Nationals, you’re bound to hear talk about Bryce Harper facing his former team. Oftentimes, the conversation is centered around whether or not Harper will hit better than usual in the upcoming series because his opponent is the Nats. But is this based in any fact? Since he joined the Phillies, has Bryce Harper hit especially well against the Washington Nationals?
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Nationals hold off Phillies behind Yan Gomes, Juan Soto

EditorsNote: Adds period in 11th graf, other minor edits. Yan Gomes singled twice and drove in two runs, Juan Soto added two hits and two runs scored and the Washington Nationals defeated the host Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 on Tuesday. Nationals starter Max Scherzer (6-4) tossed five solid innings and allowed...
MLBnumberfire.com

Odubel Herrera back in Phillies' lineup Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals. Herrera was held out of the previous lineup against a left-hander. He will return to center field on Tuesday in place of Matt Vierling and replace Luke Williams at the top of the lineup.
MLBUSA Today

Scherzer passes checks, Nationals stare down Phillies 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer threw his glove and hat to the grass, then stared down Phillies manager Joe Girardi after getting checked for a third time by umpires for sticky stuff as the Washington Nationals beat Philadelphia 3-2 Tuesday night. Scherzer (6-4) looked sharp in his return to the...
MLBDaily Local News

Phillies Notebook: Girardi's support for Neris as closer is wavering

PHILADELPHIA — It's not like Hector Neris didn't have his chances this season to keep his closer's role. Neris, who blew his third save in his last five tries Wednesday to hand the Washington Nationals a 13-12 victory at Citizens Bank Park, had been the subject of fan and media scrutiny in recent weeks, but had received manager Joe Girardi's support all along.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Max Scherzer incident latest in Joe Girardi’s season of anger

It’s been an interesting 2021 season for Joe Girardi. The former Yankees manager, who was fired after the 2017 season because the team lacked “connectivity and communication,” has certainly made his feelings known this season with the Phillies. And those feelings are mostly anger. Girardi landed the Phillies job before...