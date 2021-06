Playdate is a quirky device from publisher Panic. It’s a handheld console built to house unique games that will be shipped every week over the course of seasons. The device includes a crank, its main gimmick, that’s used with every game to make controls feel more mechanical and individual. No one knew when this device would be available for a long time, if ever, but now the release window has been confirmed. In this article, we’ll cover exactly how to preorder a Playdate, giving you all the information you need to get one as soon as possible.