Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Factbox: Europe's fight over farming subsidies

By Kate Abnett
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYGHT_0aBpM5zf00
A tree is seen in the middle of a yellow rapeseed field in Marquion, France, May 15, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

European Union negotiators are attempting to clinch a deal this week to reform the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme, to make it greener and offer more support to small farms.

The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will spend 387 billion euros ($474 billion), around a third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget, on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

Talks have dragged on for nearly three years, with negotiators representing the 27 EU member states and the European Parliament squabbling over how far they are willing to change the rules, to divert money from big businesses and tackle the 10% of EU greenhouse gases emitted by farming.

Here are the main proposals.

ECO-SCHEMES

Negotiators are tussling over how much to set aside for eco-schemes to protect the environment, such as organic farming or restoring wetlands or peatlands to suck CO2 out of the atmosphere. read more

Parliament wanted 30% of payments to farmers used for this purpose. Member states wanted 20%, but have mooted a compromise to set aside 23% of payments to farmers from 2023 and 25% from 2025.

Environmental campaigners say this would still allow the majority of funds to be spent on polluting forms of industrial farming.

REDISTRIBUTION

A major aim of the revamp is to stop the decline of small farms, which critics say the CAP has fuelled by supporting big businesses or landowners at the expense of family farmers.

To fix this, the European Commission and Parliament wanted a 100,000 euros per year cap per beneficiary. An alternative option under discussion could oblige each EU country to redistribute a fixed share of its CAP funds to smaller farms.

EU countries and farming groups have said redistributions should be voluntary.

WHO COUNTS AS A FARMER?

The new CAP will limit who is defined as an "active farmer" and can receive subsidies - another attempt to stop large businesses and landowners sucking up money.

Parliament wanted a stricter definition, and has said it should exclude large-scale processors of agricultural products, and stop funds going to non-agricultural businesses, such as waterworks or railway services.

Negotiators are also mulling a requirement for countries to hand roughly 3% of payments for farmers to young farmers, to help the sector attract new talent.

NATIONAL PLANS

Each EU country will be required to draw up a plan for spending its share of the CAP, setting targets and conditions for allocating the money.

The Commission will vet these plans and can make recommendations to countries to improve them.

Up for discussion is whether the Commission will be able to reject plans that fall short, or assess their success against other targets that the EU has not yet made legally binding - for example, an aim to halve the bloc's use of chemical pesticides by 2030.

($1 = 0.8173 euros)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Organic Farming#Subsidies#Eu Countries#The European Parliament#Cap#The European Commission#Eu Greenhouse Gases#Industrial Farming#Family Farmers#Environmental Campaigners#Agricultural Products#Businesses#Money#Co2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

G7 Pledge Cooperation on Carbon Leakage as EU Border Tariff Looms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Group of Seven leaders on Sunday pledged to work together to tackle carbon leakage, weeks before the European Union is due to propose a world-first plan to impose CO2 emission costs on imports of certain polluting goods. As large emitters such as the EU wrestle with...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Ireland calls for 'middle ground' in UK-EU food standards talks

Ireland would like Britain and the European Union to find a "middle ground" in talks on aligning food standards that could reduce checks on food imports from Britain to Northern Ireland by 80%, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Sunday. EU member Ireland is a key player in talks...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

G7 agrees to end new gov't support for coal power by end of 2021

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - The Group of Seven nations on Sunday pledged to rapidly scale up technologies and policies that accelerate the transition away from unabated coal capacity, including ending new government support for coal power by the end of this year. The countries, in a communique following their...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Germany's Laschet vows to raise military spending if elected

Germany must increase military spending and take on a greater share of military burdens within NATO, the conservative candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor said in a newspaper interview on Sunday. Heads of state within the 30-nation North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will meet in Brussels on Monday and...
Europenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Germany is lobbying EU for stricter climate rules, report says

Germany is lobbying the European Commission to set stricter climate protection targets for the region’s car and aviation industries, according to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. In a position paper sent to the European Union executive, the government urged “ambitious fleet limits” for emissions from new cars in Europe by...
Europejurist.org

EU Commission sues Italy over unsafe drinking water

The European Commission on wednesday referred Italy to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for the country’s failure to comply with the requirements of wholesome and clean drinking water under the Drinking Water Directive. The Drinking Water Directive requires EU member states to ensure that water intended for human consumption...
EconomyAgriculture Online

Head of WTO says she hopes there will be no UK-EU trade war

June 12 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Saturday she hoped that post-Brexit tensions between Britain and the European Union would not escalate into a trade war. "I would really, really hope that a UK-EU trade war will not take place," WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

EU Countries Clear Plan to Ease Cross-Border Tourism Over Summer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel. Ambassadors from the 27 EU member states approved a...
Agricultureworldcapitaltimes.com

European Parliament calls for end of caged farming by 2027

The European Parliament overwhelmingly demanded a ban on the use of cages in animal agriculture by 2027, in a non-binding resolution passed today. The vote came in response to a petition called “End the Cage Age,” signed by 1.4 million EU citizens, which demands the phasing out of cages on farms. Parliament’s move now cranks up the pressure on the European Commission, which is expected to officially respond to the petition on June 30.
EuropeBillboard

European Commission Guidance Muddies the Waters for EU Copyright Directive

LONDON – When the European Parliament passed the EU Copyright Directive two years ago, it was hailed as a landmark victory for artists because it made platforms like YouTube liable for using unlicensed content in Europe. Now those hard-fought gains for rights holders are in danger of being diminished by...
Industryeureporter.co

Sustainable fisheries: Commission takes stock of progress in the EU and launches consultation on fishing opportunities for 2022

The Commission has adopted the Communication 'Towards more sustainable fishing in the EU: state of play and orientations for 2022'. In line with the European Green Deal objectives, EU fisheries are moving towards more sustainable, supporting the transition towards a healthy and environmentally friendly EU food system and underpinning sustainable sources of revenue for EU fishers, the communication shows. The sector's socio-economic performance remains good, despite the coronavirus crisis, also due to the swift support of the Commission.
Economysoutheastasiapost.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

EU energy ministers debate gas project funding

Energy ministers are meeting to decide whether gas infrastructure developments can still be classified as EU projects of common interest. EU energy ministers are gathering in Luxembourg today to discuss whether or not funding support for gas infrastructure projects should be continued. The European Commission has proposed changes to the...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

EU energy ministers reach compromise deal over fossil gas funding

EU energy ministers on June 11 agreed a "general approach" to the funding of European energy projects, ending support for new fossil gas and oil projects, but allowing a transitional period till end-2029 for gas infrastructure conversion to hydrogen. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Europeteletrader.com

EU to take 'measured response' to UK's unilateral moves

The European Union is planning to take a "measured response" to any new moves by the United Kingdom to unilaterally delay the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, RTE's Tony Connelly wrote on Friday. According to the reporter, the European Commission is considering three measures against London. Brussels already initiated...