Sutton Stracke’s outburst on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was BONKERS. It’s never nice to leave someone out of the loop, but her reaction was over the top. It proved that Sutton might not be built for a show like this. If she can’t handle something that mundane, how can she handle the big drama? Not everyone is equipped to handle the pitfalls of reality TV, and she might be one of them.