Craig Yan Zeng Resigns As LexinFintech CFO Effective June 7

Carisma Therapeutics has tapped Richard Morris, formerly CFO at Passage Bio, as CFO. Morris has worked in and around biotech for more than 25 years, including stints at Vitae Pharmaceuticals and Context Therapeutics. “Richard’s extensive experience in driving companies’ transformations through different stages of their life cycles will be critical as we progress as a clinical stage company and beyond,” said Carisma CEO Steven Kelly in a statement.