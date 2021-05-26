Cancel
Craig Yan Zeng Resigns As LexinFintech CFO Effective June 7

By Anusuya Lahiri
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 18 days ago
  • China’s LexinFintech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: LX) announced Craig Yan Zeng’s resignation as the CFO effective June 7, 2021, due to personal reasons.
  • Zeng will remain as a director and a senior consultant.
  • Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qiao Qian was appointed as the acting CFO, while LexinFintech searches for a permanent CFO.
  • Ms. Beryl Haiyan He has joined the management team of the company’s Finance Division, internal controls over financial reporting.
  • LexinFintech will report its Q1 FY21 results before the market opens on June 1.
  • Price action: LX shares closed higher by 4.71% at $9.34 on Tuesday.
