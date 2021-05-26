Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

World Markets Trade In Narrow Band Tracking Inflation Fallout

By AFP News
International Business Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld stock markets traded in the narrowest of bands Wednesday tracking inflation fallout, as traders weighed economic growth and price growth prospects as countries come out of lockdown. Wall Street opened cautiously, with the Dow Jones index creeping ahead some 0.2 percent some two hours into trading while the tech-heavy...

www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Us Treasuries#Global Stock Markets#Global Markets#Market Prices#Market Rates#World Markets Trade#Dow Jones#Nasdaq#Mgm#Us Federal Reserve#Fed#Thinkmarkets#Inflationistas#Oanda#Shanghai Composite#Amazon Prime Video#Us Treasuries#World Stock Markets#European Markets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Amazon
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
Nikkei 225
Country
India
Country
Japan
News Break
Netflix
Related
Businessjusticenewsflash.com

The tone of the conflict in the market inflation debate

Jeffrey Gundlach Two-line Fund This week, he added some color to the monthly slide presentation of market and investment talking points.Bond manager and former punk rock drummer pay tribute to The Clash’s second album Give them enough rope. The cover depicts the body of a dead cowboy trapped in the...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

'Your World' on inflation, border watch

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on June 10, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, take a look at inflation. It is back, and with a vengeance. The question is how long it lasts, in the latest month, shooting up 5 percent. We have not seen a pace like that since 2008, when George W. Bush was president of the United States.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Market update: Market relaxed on inflation fears

Market News Today – Gilt yields closed higher after stronger than expected US inflation numbers, while Eurozone bonds, in particular BTPs, got a boost from the ECB announcement, which affirmed the commitment to keep monthly PEPP purchases “significantly” higher than at the start of the year. The ECB is essentially in wait and see mode and seems to be focusing very much on the outlook for the travel and tourism sector against the background of new virus variants. Central banks successfully convinced markets that the spike in inflation is transitory and after the spike in US inflation yesterday, the Eurozone May inflation round will likely look tame by comparison.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Inflation watch: no market jitters here

The May reading of the Consumer Price Index, out Thursday, was a doozy. In short, overall prices jumped 0.6% during the month, and were up 5% over the last 12 months. Why it matters: We're only three months into this go-round of rising prices, so the crucial question of whether inflation is temporary, as the Fed expects it to be, or more structural, as some fear, isn't yet answerable.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Positive Reaction To Inflation Data May Be Extended In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks poised to add to the gains posted in the previous session. The markets may continue to benefit from a positive reaction to yesterday's highly anticipated consumer price inflation data. While the report...
StocksShareCast

First-half trading on track at musicMagpie

MusicMagpie reported a 3% spark in interim sales on Thursday, in its first trading update since debuting on the London market. The firm, which floated on Aim in April, said revenues in the six months to 31 May rose 3.4% to £72.5m, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were ahead 14.8% at £6.2m.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Global Marine VHF Radios Market - Rising international trade activities across the world, leads to the adoption of the marine VHF radios

Research report published by Proficient Market Research " Marine VHF Radios Market, By Component (Fixed-mount, Handheld, Repeater, and Others); By Application (Fishery, Transport, Leisure and Recreation and Others) Market Growth, Future Prospects, Post COVID-19 Scenario 2021 - 2028″, states that the global marine VHF radios market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.
Stocksinvesting.com

Markets Likely to Open Positive as World Awaits US Inflation Data

Investing.com -- After two days of falls, initial cues indicate a gap up opening for Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 today, ahead of inflation data by the US. Nifty 50 Futures in Singapore are trading up 0.25% indicating a positive opening for the markets. However, technical experts say...
Businessbitchute.com

Trade the Drop! (Or the Inflation News Pop?)

Will we finally get the drop we’ve been waiting for tomorrow?. With markets “rotating” off the high of weekly ranges, sellers are looking for ways to get short into this drop back to weekly lows…. But with BIG inflation news on the schedule tomorrow…
StocksFOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of key inflation report

U.S. equity futures are trading mixed ahead of the latest inflation-related report. The major futures indexes suggest a small gain on the Dow when the opening bell rings. Investors will get closely watched U.S. inflation data on Thursday. The focus is on how it might impact ultra-low interest rates and other market-supporting policies.
StocksStreet.Com

Stocks Trade Higher After Hot Inflation Report and GameStop Sinks

Stocks rose Thursday and the S&P 500 set an all-time high as Wall Street shook off data that showed that U.S. consumer prices in May rose more than expected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 106 points, or 0.31%, to 34,553, the S&P 500 was up 0.41% and the Nasdaq gained 0.51%. Stocks had traded much higher earlier in the session.
BusinessFrankfort Times

World shares mixed as China reports jump in inflation

BANGKOK (AP) — World shares are mixed after China reported a big jump in factory gate prices at a time when inflation is a top investor concern. Shares fell London, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong but rose in Paris and Shanghai. U.S. futures edged higher. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan edges higher in thin trade, market awaits U.S. inflation data

SHANGHAI, June 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed against the dollar in thin trade on Wednesday, with the market's focus locked on upcoming U.S. inflation data for clues to when the Federal Reserve might start tapering its monetary stimulus. Dealers said the spot yuan continued to swing around the 6.4 per dollar level, with many investors taking a "wait-and-see" approach ahead of Thursday's U.S. inflation data and European Central Bank (ECB) meeting. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.3975 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3949 at midday, 61 pips firmer than the previous late session close. The spot yuan kept to tight range of about 50 pips, while trading volume shrank to $12.17 billion at midday, down from a normal half-day volume of about $15 billion. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3956 per dollar, 47 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.3909. The market barely reacted to producer price index (PPI) data showing China's factory gate prices rose at their fastest annual pace in over 12 years in May. "The recent RMB appreciation did little to contain the surge in commodity prices as well as PPI," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. "After all, it appears that the pass-through of surging PPI to CPI inflation was rather mild and gradual ... Domestically, the PBOC should have no urgency to tighten its rate hike cycle for now, given still benign CPI inflation below the annual target of around 3%." Elsewhere, head of Russia's financial market lobby group said this week that Russia could issue OFZ government bonds denominated in Chinese yuan within two years. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.085 from the previous close of 90.127, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.3942 per dollar. The yuan market at 0402 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.3956 6.3909 -0.07% Spot yuan 6.3949 6.401 0.10% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 2.09% Spot change since 2005 29.42% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.71 97.82 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.085 90.127 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.3942 0.01% * Offshore 6.551 -2.37% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD stays directionless, trades in narrow range below 1.2100

USD/CAD is struggling to find direction on Tuesday. US Dollar Index clings to small gains above 90.00. WTI stays in a consolidation phase after renewing multi-year highs on Monday. After closing the first day of the week little changed at 1.2079, the USD/CAD pair continues to move sideways on Tuesday...