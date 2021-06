Russia’s foreign ministry has warned that Russia-based banks may be blocked from using SWIFT as part of restrictions against Moscow, according to Russia Today. A government official noted that Russia has concerns that SWIFT could get caught up in a ‘spiral of sanctions’ led by Washington. However, the senior official doesn't think America will act on this threat any time soon, noting that Russia would be able to come to payment agreements with their trading partners anyway. Since 2014, Russia has been working on its own payment system, he explained. Russia uses the MIR card that is reportedly also accepted in a number of neighbouring countries and in Turkey. Negotiations are also underway with other partners, the official stated.