Despite being Memorial Day Weekend, there was still some news involving Big 12 Basketball programs. Porter Moser filled out his first roster as head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners by signing Eastern Illinois transfer Marvin Johnson on May 30. With Johnson accepting the Sooners scholarship offer, OU has reached the maximum number of scholarships (13) for the year. It also marks the ninth player that Moser has brought in since he was brought in to replace the retired Lon Kruger.