Courteney's Wednesday Forecast

WMAZ
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot and mainly dry through the weekend. Few showers and storms for Memorial Day weekend, but definitely not a washout.

#Memorial Day Weekend#Courteney
EnvironmentWJHG-TV

Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be pretty quiet tonight here in Northwest Florida and rain chances will remain small. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. As we start Thursday we will see more scattered storms... some near the coast in the morning and then inland in the afternoon. The only thing to note is the steering flow will be north to south so as storms develop inland they could drift back toward the coast. Rain chances will be 60-70%. Highs will reach the mid to maybe upper 80s. The rain chances drop a bit as we head into the weekend at 50%, but the temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s.