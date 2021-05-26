Cancel
Johnston County, NC

NC infant dies after being attacked by 2 family dogs, deputies says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 18 days ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 10-month-old baby died after being attacked by two family dogs in Johnston County, North Carolina.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Danny Johnson told WTVD deputies responded to the home in Willow Spring around 8 p.m. on Tuesday for a call about an unresponsive child.

[ ‘Nightmare came to life’: Dog attacks horse carriage at Union County park ]

When deputies arrived, they started CPR on the baby, but the child did not survive.

Johnson said the father, who is a law enforcement officer, had briefly left the baby unattended in the home to go outside and move a sprinkler in the yard. He heard a commotion and when he went back inside, the child had been attacked by the family’s dogs.

”It’s a bad scene anytime that a young child like that passes,” Johnson said. “It’s very hard on us all.”

He said the dogs were seized by Animal Control.

No other information has been released.

(WATCH: Statesville toddler mauled by dog)

