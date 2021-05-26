Cancel
Fairfield, CT

More than 2,000 Eversource customers affected by outages Wednesday night

By Tara O’Neill
Westport News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 3,000 Connecticut Eversource customers were affected by outages Wednesday night. As of an update around 10:23 p.m., Eversource reported 2,865 of its customers were affected by outages; the highest numbers recorded at that point were in Sherman and Wethersfield, with 408 customers affected and 370 customers affected respectively. United Illuminated reported no outages as of an an update around 10:28 p.m.

Windham, CT
Tolland, CT
Hartford, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Litchfield, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Business
Fairfield, CT
Fairfield, CT
Connecticut Industry
#Temperature#Power Outages#United Illuminated#Connecticut Eversource#Crews#Severe Thunderstorms#Eastern Connecticut#Gusts#Fairfield Counties#Southwestern Connecticut#Rain#Customers#Litchfield Counties#Warnings#Sunny Skies
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Environment
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Industry
News Break
NWS
Related
Register Citizen

'Nearly stationary' thunderstorm affecting northern Fairfield County

A “nearly stationary” thunderstorm is impacting the area around Monroe and Newtown in central Fairfield County Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the “strong thunderstorm” was expected to impact the area just before 5 p.m. with winds over 30 mph and “pea size hail” possible.
Connecticut StateWestport News

NWS: Temperature could hit 80 in CT this week

Warm weather is headed for Connecticut this week, with several days expected to see temperatures surpass 80 degrees, according to current National Weather Service forecasts. Most of the week is expected to see days with temperatures in the high 70s and sunny skies. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are in the...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern New Haven A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL FAIRFIELD AND NORTHWESTERN NEW HAVEN COUNTIES At 1204 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Newtown, moving northeast at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Waterbury, Shelton, Naugatuck, Southbury, Newtown, Hamden, Trumbull, Monroe, Bethel, Seymour, Brookfield, Derby, Prospect, Woodbridge and Middlebury. Cloud to ground lightning is a possibility with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

A Taste of Summer Coming This Week to Connecticut

It's been a while since the temperatures got into the 80's, but this week it's a little sample of what's to come this summer. You know the old saying, "some like it hot", well if you're one of those people, this is the week you waited all winter for. According to the National Weather Service, the local Connecticut forecast is calling for temperatures to surpass 80 degrees, therefore giving us some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
New Haven Register

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Posted by
Sports Radio 940

Downtown Danbury Glows At Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Litchfield County, CTfairfieldcitizenonline.com

Litchfield County boom: Pandemic brings surge of new residents - especially Brooklynites

“First people started with rentals,” William Raveis real estate agent Stacey Matthews said. “It was just a mad dash for rentals last March and April, and then it quickly changed over to people wanting to buy…People had locked up short-term rentals and then realized they loved it here and everyone's telling their friends and it just kind of spread.”
Trumbull, CTConnecticut Post

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...